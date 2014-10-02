LONDON Oct 2 Aston Villa forward Christian Benteke is set to make his long-awaited return from injury against champions Manchester City on Saturday, manager Paul Lambert said.

Benteke, 23, has been out since early April with a ruptured Achilles and missed Belgium's run to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Brazil.

"If everything goes okay tomorrow and he feels okay, then I will put Christian in the squad," Lambert told Villa's official website (avfc.co.uk).

"He's come through the last few weeks unscathed. He played for an hour on Monday in the U21s. We will see how he is tomorrow but my intention is that he'll be in the squad.

"First and foremost, his leg is better - his Achilles is okay. He has no ill effects on it whatsoever."

Since his arrival from Genk in 2012, Benteke has scored 34 goals in 67 games and returns to a Villa side sitting sixth in the Premier League after a bright start to the campaign. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Justin Palmer)