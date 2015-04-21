LONDON, April 21 Aston Villa have been charged for failing to control their fans following a pitch invasion after the FA Cup quarter-final against West Bromwich Albion.

"It is alleged that Villa failed to ensure that no spectators or unauthorised persons were permitted to encroach onto the pitch in relation to their sixth-round tie against West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park," the FA said on its website on Tuesday.

Villa beat West Brom 2-0 last month and have now reached the final against Arsenal at Wembley on May 30.

Reading have also been charged with failing to control their supporters during the FA Cup quarter-final against Bradford City at the Madejski Stadium. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)