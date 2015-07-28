Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
LONDON Jose Angel Crespo has become Aston Villa's seventh close-season signing after sealing a move from relegated La Liga side Cordoba, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal to join Villa, who finished one place above the relegation zone last season following manager Tim Sherwood's appointment in February.
Villa's other new faces include Scott Sinclair and Micah Richards from Manchester City, Idrissa Gueye from Lille and Jordan Ayew from Lorient.
"Jose is a player who has been on our radar for some time and we're really pleased to secure his signature," Sherwood told Aston Villa's website (www.avfc.co.uk).
"He is an experienced player who has played in La Liga and Serie A -- two of the strongest leagues in the world -- and from speaking to him, I know he can't wait to play for Aston Villa."
Crespo, who has been capped by Spain at under-21 level, previously played for Sevilla and Racing Santander in Spain and Padova, Bologna and Verona in Italy.
(Reporting by Neville Dalton; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.