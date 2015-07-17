LONDON, July 17 Aston Villa and England midfielder Fabian Delph has had a medical at Manchester City, British media reported on Friday, with the player set to perform a dramatic U-turn after saying last week he would be staying at Villa Park.

Delph was thought to be close to moving to City last week when reports said the north west club had triggered an 8 million pounds ($12.50 million) release clause in the 25-year-old's contract.

But he issued a statement on Saturday in order to "set the record straight", saying that he was staying put.

The transfer, however, appeared to be back on when he was filmed by Sky Sports having apparently undergone a medical at City on Friday.

Delph, who moved to Villa from Leeds United in 2009, did not travel with his team mates for their pre-season training camp in Portugal.

He made his England debut against Norway last year and now has six caps.

