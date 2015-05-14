Football - Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion - FA Cup Quarter Final - Villa Park - 7/3/15Aston Villa fans invade the pitchAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or...

LONDON Aston Villa have been fined 200,000 pounds ($315,060) for failing to control their fans following a pitch invasion after the FA Cup quarter-final against West Bromwich Albion, the FA said on Thursday.

Villa beat West Brom 2-0 in March and have now reached the final against Arsenal at Wembley on May 30.

"The club was charged for failing to ensure that no spectators or unauthorised persons were permitted to encroach onto the pitch area whilst attending the game at Villa Park," the FA said in a statement.

Villa have also been "severely warned" as to their future conduct.

