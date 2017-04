LONDON Dec 30 Aston Villa have been fined 30,000 pounds ($46,700) for failing to control their players during this month's Premier League game against Manchester United, the FA said on Tuesday.

The Villa players were incensed by the sending-off of forward Gabriel Agbonlahor in the 65th minute of the 1-1 draw against United at Villa Park and complained to referee Lee Mason.

Agbonlahor's red card was later rescinded. ($1 = 0.6422 British Pounds) (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Toby Davis)