LONDON May 14 Aston Villa have been fined 200,000 pounds ($315,060) for failing to control their fans following a pitch invasion after the FA Cup quarter-final against West Bromwich Albion, the FA said on Thursday.

Villa beat West Brom 2-0 in March and have now reached the final against Arsenal at Wembley on May 30.

"The club was charged for failing to ensure that no spectators or unauthorised persons were permitted to encroach onto the pitch area whilst attending the game at Villa Park," the FA said in a statement.

Villa have also been "severely warned" as to their future conduct. ($1 = 0.6348 pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)