Aston Villa have signed towering Denmark striker Nicklas Helenius from Aalborg, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who stands 6 feet 5 inches tall, agreed a three-year contract at Villa Park after signing for an undisclosed fee.

"Nicklas is a young lad but also a full international with a good goal-scoring record in Denmark and he'll prove himself in the Premier League," manager Paul Lambert told Villa's website (www.avfc.com).

Helenius scored 16 goals in 33 league appearances for Aalborg last season and has played twice for Denmark.

"This is a big opportunity for me, a big dream to play in the Premier League with a club with the history of Aston Villa and I'm very excited," the striker said.

Helenius became Villa's fourth signing since the end of last season when they narrowly avoided relegation following Danish defender Jores Okore, Dutch midfielder Leandro Bacuna and Bulgarian winger Aleksandar Tonev.

