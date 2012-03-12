LONDON, March 12 Australian international midfielder Brett Holman will join Aston Villa from Dutch league leaders AZ Alkmaar when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on their website (www.avfc.co.uk) on Monday.

"Brett is a very intelligent player, a great team player and a man who is recognised in the game as a non-stop, committed wide midfield player," said Villa manager Alex McLeish.

"He has international experience and he has played in the Champions League and at European level for the past few years. He will add significantly to the experience in the Villa squad."

The 27-year-old Holman, capped 53 times by Australia, has played in Europe since 2002 when he joined Feyenoord. He moved on to Excelsior and NEC Nijmegen before joining Alkmaar in 2008. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)