McIlroy rues cruel ricochet that leaves him five back
A shockingly unlucky break cost Rory McIlroy probably two strokes at the final hole on Friday, leaving him five strokes from the halfway lead at the U.S. Masters.
Aston Villa defender Ciaran Clark and midfielder Karim El Ahmadi will face fitness tests before Saturday's Premier League trip to Norwich City, manager Paul Lambert said on Thursday.
The pair sat out Monday's 6-1 thumping of Sunderland, a result that gave the club a big boost in their battle to avoid relegation.
"Ciaran hurt his foot in training the other day. Karim got a groin strain the other day too," Lambert told the club's website (www.avfc.co.uk). "We will see how they are later in the week."
Villa are two places and five points above the relegation zone with 37 points from 35 games. Norwich are two places above them in 14th with one point more.
AUGUSTA, Georgia Justin Rose said a couple of key mistakes kept him from having a run at the lead in Friday's second round at the U.S. Masters and expected calm weather and faster greens to play to his strengths this weekend.