Aston Villa's new signing Jordan Veretout is not yet the finished article but the French midfielder can offer the Premier League club "something different", manager Tim Sherwood said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old recently joined Villa from Ligue 1 club Nantes on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee reported in British media to be around seven million pounds ($10.9 million).

"Jordan gives us something different to the other guys," Sherwood was quoted as saying on the club's website (www.avfc.co.uk).

"He's played a lot of football for someone so young. He's played a lot of football at a tender age at a good level. We're really excited about bringing him in.

"He's going to take time to settle like everyone else but he's going to be at a good place. He's not the finished article but he's willing to develop."

Villa travel to Bournemouth on Saturday for their Premier League opener before they host Manchester United the following week.

(Reporting by Shravanth V in Bengaluru)