June 13 Denmark defender Jores Okore has joined Aston Villa on a four-year deal from Danish Superliga runners-up Nordsjaelland, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old centre back, who came on at halftime for Denmark in their shock 4-0 home defeat by Armenia in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, has played seven times for his country.

Ivorian-born Okore, who made his international debut in November 2011, was part of the Euro 2012 squad but did not play in the tournament.

Villa did not disclose the transfer fee and local media estimated he cost four million pounds ($6.27 million).

"He's only 20 years of age and that's good but he's also an international player at a really young age and he's played Champions League football as well which is testament to his potential," manager Paul Lambert told the Villa website (www.avfc.co.uk).

"I'm pleased we've signed a player of his stature for he is someone who can come in and make a huge impact."

Okore helped Nordsjaelland win the Danish Cup in 2010-11 and their first Superliga title in 2011-12. He played 72 games for the club including five times in the 2012-13 Champions League.

Villa also announced the signing of Netherlands under-21 attacking midfielder Leandro Bacuna, 21, on a three-year deal from Groningen where he played 126 games, scoring 17 goals. ($1 = 0.6377 British pounds) (Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Tony Jimenez)