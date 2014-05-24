May 24 Aston Villa have dismissed assistant manager Ian Culverhouse after an internal investigation which followed his suspension last month, British media reported.

Sky Sports said Culverhouse and head of football operations Gary Karsa, who is believed to have been sacked earlier this month, were dismissed for alleged disciplinary reasons.

The club, however, did not release details of the incident described by owner Randy Lerner as "unexpected issues that could have very easily set the club back".

Culverhouse joined Wycombe in 2005, one year before the arrival of current Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert, and has since served as his assistant at Colchester United and Norwich City before arriving at Villa Park in 2012.

Goalkeeper Shay Given and youth team coach Gordan Cowan were appointed as their replacements on a temporary basis following the incident but Lambert must now begin his search for permanent replacements. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)