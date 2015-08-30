Soccer-Swansea out of bottom three with crucial Everton victory
LONDON Aug 30 Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood snapped his hamstring during his side's 2-2 draw with Sunderland after kicking out at a water bottle in disgust at the referee denying a penalty.
"I've done my hamstring. I never did it as a player, I have now done it as a manager," he told the Villa website (www.avfc.co.uk) after Saturday's match.
"I was going to kick bottles forward but there were too many people so I thought I'd be polite and backheel them and snapped my hamstring. It feels bad," he added.
"I must have looked like a spoiled brat. I tell my kids not to behave like that. Before today I thought I had calmed down."
The incident was triggered when Spanish midfielder Carles Gil, a second half substitute, was booked for diving instead of being given the penalty in the Premier League game at Villa Park with the score level at 2-2.
Villa had dominated the final half hour against bottom of the table opponents.
"We have been robbed," Sherwood told reporters. "It definitely should have been a penalty... my team couldn't have done any more today." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
