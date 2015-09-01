Aston Villa have signed defender Jolean Lescott from fellow Premier League side West Bromwich Albion on a two-year contract, their website (www.avfc.co.uk) said on Tuesday.

Villa did not disclose the financial terms of the deal but British media reports said the transfer fee was in the region of 1.5 million pounds ($2.30 million).

The England international scored one goal in 36 league appearances for West Brom.

The 33-year-old won the Premier League title with Manchester City in 2012 and 2014, the FA Cup in 2011 and the League Cup in 2014.

Manager Tim Sherwood said of Lescott: "He's a player who has great Premier League experience and he'll be a huge help to the younger members of our squad."

($1 = 0.6532 pounds)

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)