LONDON, July 11 Aston Villa have signed left back Kieran Richardson from relegated Fulham on a two-year deal, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 29-year-old, who spent the early part of his career as a winger, has eight caps for England and will link up with Villa's assistant boss Roy Keane, who signed him for Sunderland when he was manager at the north east club.

"He will add pace, a great deal of experience and he knows the Barclays Premier League. He's played a lot of games for a lad who has yet to turn 30," Villa manager Paul Lambert said on the club website (www.avfc.co.uk). (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Josh Reich)