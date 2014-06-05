June 5 Swiss World Cup defender Philippe Senderos has agreed a two-year contract with English Premier League club Aston Villa after leaving Spanish team Valencia.

"I'm really delighted to be joining Aston Villa, a great club with a great history," the 29-year-old former Arsenal and Fulham centre back told the club's website (www.avfc.co.uk) on Thursday.

"There will be a lot of competition for places with Ron Vlaar, Ciaran Clark, Nathan Baker and Jores Okore also very capable Premier League defenders so it will be up to me to fight for and earn my place in the team."

Senderos has been capped 52 times by his country and has scored five international goals.

Switzerland will meet France, Ecuador and Honduras in World Cup Group E in Brazil this month. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)