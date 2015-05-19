May 19 Aston Villa have signed Manchester City midfielder Scott Sinclair on a four-year contract after a successful loan spell, the Premier league club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old former Chelsea and Swansea City player, who has been at Villa Park since January, has committed his long-term future to the FA Cup finalists, who are now free of relegation worries and can focus on facing Arsenal at Wembley.

"I am so happy. We've had a fantastic end to the current season -- and now I am already looking forward to the new season starting," Sinclair, who has scored three goals since joining Villa, told the club website (www.avfc.co.uk):

"It's also great for me and the family to be settled now," he added. "For every footballer, it's important to have that stability. I believe that will help me perform better and push on for this great club in the coming years.

"It's so much different than when you're on loan and going here, there and everywhere.

"I have already loved every minute of playing for this club. To be a permanent Villa player now is a fantastic feeling." (Reporting by Douglas Beattie; Editing by Ken Ferris)