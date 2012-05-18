LONDON May 18 Former Manchester United and Norway striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to hold talks with Premier League club Aston Villa about their managerial vacancy, Molde confirmed on Friday.

Villa sacked manager Alex Mcleish after one season in charge on Tuesday having narrowly avoided relegation and a long list of candidates have been linked with the job.

Solksjaer, who was formerly a reserve team coach at United before returning home to take charge of Molde, leading them to their first championship in November, was reported to be on his way to Villa Park on Friday.

"Molde Football Club is aware of interest and contact from Aston Villa, and is aware that Aston Villa and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are talking," Molde's website said.

Solskjaer, nicknamed the "baby-faced assassin" was a regular scorer of vital goals for United, many after coming off the bench, and struck the stoppage time winner in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Since hanging up his boots Solskjaer has been tipped to one day replace United manager Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford.

