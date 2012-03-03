Chelsea's manager Andre Villas-Boas reacts at the end of their Champions League last 16 first leg soccer match against Napoli at the San Paolo stadium in Naples February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

LONDON Managing Chelsea is one of the toughest tasks in soccer but the under-fire Andre Villas-Boas has no intention of quitting, he said ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at West Bromwich Albion.

Villas-Boas has been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent weeks with the London club in a form slump and media reporting a rift with several players.

"It is one of the most difficult jobs in the world," the Portuguese told British newspapers. "(But) I would never resign.

"I would never give up. It's not part of my education."

Villas-Boas, the seventh manager to be appointed at Chelsea since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich took over as owner in 2003, went on the attack when he was asked whether he had cleared the air with some of his squad.

"Why do you think I haven't?", he replied. "Who says I haven't?".

Vice-captain Frank Lampard has been in and out of the team all season and last week the midfielder said his relationship with Villas-Boas has "not been ideal".

"Frank explained his personal view," the manager added. "He feels something is missing but for me there is nothing missing.

"It is an unhappy dressing room because we are fifth in the league. If we are first and 17 points ahead it would be an extremely happy dressing room.

"Any problems would be put to one side," added Villas-Boas. "I don't see any problems in my relationships with players.

"Lampard? Ask any player who doesn't play all the time if he has a good relationship with the manager."

Villas-Boas also said leaders Manchester City now had more financial muscle in the transfer market than Chelsea.

"Maybe in the past we had it (spending power) but not how it has been applied by City this season," he explained.

"I don't think you can compare the two squads. They have a better squad, have more depth, with good players."

