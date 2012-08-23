Tottenham Hotspur's Coach Andre Villas-Boas reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur coach Andre Villas-Boas wants the August transfer window to close on the first day of the season to avoid speculation upsetting players during the early weeks of the campaign.

The Premier League season began last weekend but the transfer deadline is not until September 1, meaning midfielder Luka Modric's protracted move from Spurs to Real Madrid may take even longer.

"We can focus on playing games, not creating news until the end of August," the former Chelsea boss told a news conference on Thursday.

Other managers across Europe have long said they would love to see the transfer windows abolished altogether.

Villas-Boas, whose side lost 2-1 at Newcastle United in their season opener on Saturday in his first league game in charge, would only say that "talks are ongoing" over Modric's move and that the Croatian is training away from the first team.

Defender Michael Dawson could also be leaving in a busy window for Spurs but he has yet to agree personal terms with London rivals Queens Park Rangers.

"There was some interest shown by QPR. My conversation with Michael was very open. We said we would listen to offers," Villas-Boas said.

