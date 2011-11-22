UPDATE 3-Cristiano Ronaldo denies accusations of tax fraud in Spain
LONDON Nov 22 Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas has been fined 12,000 pounds ($18,800) and warned over his future behaviour after being found guilty of improper conduct for comments made about a referee, the FA said on Tuesday.
The Portuguese, who denied the charge, was angry with referee Chris Foy following his team's 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers last month in which two Chelsea players were sent off.
"The ref was poor, very, very poor and it reflected in the result," Villas-Boas said after the Premier League match.
"I spoke to him at the end and I was very aggressive to him. I don't care if he's OK or not."
The Chelsea boss, who joined in the close season from Porto, is under pressure after a third defeat in four games against Liverpool on Sunday. ($1 = 0.6391 British pounds) (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond, To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
