LONDON, April 14 Newcastle United fans clashed with police in the city centre after their team were beaten 3-0 at home by Sunderland in a one-sided Premier League derby at St James' Park on Sunday.

The clashes came less than 24 hours after Millwall fans disgraced the club by fighting among themselves during their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Wigan Athletic at Wembley. Eleven people were arrested.

Trouble started in Newcastle city centre on Sunday afternoon, Northumberland police tweeted as the situation unfolded.

"There have been pockets of disorder involving NUFC in Newcastle city centre. No major disruption, officers are on the scene and dealing with it," the police said.

"CCTV and evidence is being gathered and action will be taken against anyone involved in these sporadic incidents in Newcastle."

Local reports indicated that a flare was thrown by Newcastle fans at Sunderland supporters before kickoff and the Sunderland team bus was greeted by hostile hordes of Newcastle fans as it arrived at the ground.

Photographs on websites showed angry Newcastle fans in clashes with police.

The game started at noon and ended in a resounding victory for Sunderland, their first win at their rivals since 2000 and their biggest victory in Newcastle since 1966. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)