Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
LONDON Oct 13 England forward Theo Walcott has been ruled out of their World Cup qualifier in Poland on Tuesday with a chest injury, the FA said on Saturday.
Walcott was clattered by San Marino goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini five minutes into England's 5-0 Group H victory at Wembley on Friday and spent the night in a London hospital under observation.
"He was monitored overnight as a precaution and following scan results today will return to his club (Arsenal) for further treatment," a statement said.
England coach Roy Hodgson was critical of Simoncini's clumsy challenge which flattened Walcott, suggesting the keeper should have been sent off for the tackle.
"I think if I describe it as a reckless challenge I am being very kind," Hodgson told reporters after the win had put England three points clear at the top of the group with seven points.
"It was a very fierce challenge. I don't believe for one minute there was any malice when he went for the ball but it was a very bad challenge."
Walcott's absence will be a blow to England as they prepare for what will be a much tougher assignment in Warsaw. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (