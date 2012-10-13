LONDON Oct 13 England forward Theo Walcott has been ruled out of their World Cup qualifier in Poland on Tuesday with a chest injury, the FA said on Saturday.

Walcott was clattered by San Marino goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini five minutes into England's 5-0 Group H victory at Wembley on Friday and spent the night in a London hospital under observation.

"He was monitored overnight as a precaution and following scan results today will return to his club (Arsenal) for further treatment," a statement said.

England coach Roy Hodgson was critical of Simoncini's clumsy challenge which flattened Walcott, suggesting the keeper should have been sent off for the tackle.

"I think if I describe it as a reckless challenge I am being very kind," Hodgson told reporters after the win had put England three points clear at the top of the group with seven points.

"It was a very fierce challenge. I don't believe for one minute there was any malice when he went for the ball but it was a very bad challenge."

Walcott's absence will be a blow to England as they prepare for what will be a much tougher assignment in Warsaw. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)