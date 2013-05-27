'La Decima'? Ha! Nadal's number two was much tougher, says uncle Toni
PARIS Rafael Nadal is chasing a historic 10th French Open title in Paris, but nothing will ever come close to trying to win his second.
LONDON England defender Kyle Walker has been ruled out of this week's friendlies against Ireland and Brazil due to injury, the Football Association said on its website on Monday.
Walker has returned to his club Tottenham Hotspur and will not be replaced in the squad for the matches against Ireland at Wembley on Wednesday and in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.
Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley also withdrew from Roy Hodgson's squad over the weekend due to a calf injury.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
World number one Andy Murray has joined a growing list of players to disagree with 24-times grand slam winner Margaret Court's views on same-sex marriage but has urged players to resolve any conflicts before the next Australian Open.