LONDON Jan 8 Manager Neil Warnock was sacked by Queens Park Rangers on Sunday following a dramatic slump in form that has left them without a win in their last eight Premier League matches.

The club said in a statement that they had parted company with the man was appointed in March 2010 and guided Rangers back to the Premier League for the first time in 15 years last season.

"The Board's commitment to retaining our Premier League status ultimately led to this decision," QPR said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)