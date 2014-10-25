LONDON Oct 25 Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock believes his goalkeeper Julian Speroni was "almost assaulted" during an incident which changed the course of his side's 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

Warnock compared the clash involving West Brom's Craig Dawson, which led to Speroni being flattened as Albion scored their first goal, to the infamous episode which left Bert Trautmann seriously injured in the 1956 FA Cup final.

Palace were leading 2-0 at the Hawthorns when Speroni appeared to be elbowed in the face by Dawson as they challenged for a high ball, allowing Victor Anichebe to take advantage and score the goal which ignited West Brom's revival.

Warnock substituted the groggy Argentine against the keeper's wishes after he had received treatment, saying he felt that referee Mark Clattenburg was not giving him enough protection.

"The physio said he's okay and I said 'no he's not'," Warnock said. "I'm the only guy that can protect him, not the physios. He got smashed, absolutely smashed. I don't even think he knew he wanted to stay on.

"If officials can't see a smash like that then I've got to protect my goalkeeper. I'm not prepared to let Julian take two smashes like that.

"It's almost an assault. He (Dawson) comes from two or three yards away and smashes him in the face. I don't understand why at least one of the officials can't see that.

"I have not seen something like that since Bert Trautmann," added Warnock, referring to how Manchester City's German keeper famously suffered in a challenge with Birmingham City's Peter Murphy. The difference then, of course, was that Trautmann battled on heroically with a broken neck to help City win the Cup.

The goal sparked Albion's revival, with the in-form Saido Berahino's injury-time penalty completing the comeback after Palace had led 2-0 through Brede Hangeland and Mile Jedinak's penalty.