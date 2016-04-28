Under-pressure Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores confirmed the presence of a break clause in his two-year contract after a run of poor results was capped by Sunday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Crystal Palace.

A streak of just two wins from their last 11 Premier League games has raised questions over whether Flores is the right man to lead Watford to a sustained period of success in the top-flight.

"I never plan long for anything as I know how life moves and because life is full of surprises... I cannot lose time thinking about the future in football," Flores told reporters on Thursday.

"It's a clause at the end of the season that means we need to talk again. So at the end of the season we will talk again."

Under Flores, Watford achieved an unexpected FA Cup semi-final berth and have secured relative safety in the Premier League, as they sit 12th, 10 points ahead of the relegation zone with four games left.

Flores has brought a fair degree of stability to the club after four managers parted company with the club in the previous campaign, including his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, who departed despite securing promotion to the Premier League.

The Hornets host relegated Aston Villa on Saturday.

