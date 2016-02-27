Watford 0 Bournemouth 0

Watford and Bournemouth played out a turgid 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday that left the visitors embroiled in the battle to avoid relegation.

Watford striker Odion Ighalo forced Bournemouth keeper Artur Boruc into an early save as the hosts started well.

Heurelho Gomes made a fine stop to deny Harry Arter's sweet strike for Bournemouth in the second half before striker Ighalo wasted an excellent chance for the hosts when he headed over the bar from an unmarked position.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)