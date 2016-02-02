LONDON Feb 2 Brazil playmaker Willian is a fitness doubt for Chelsea's Premier League trip to Watford on Wednesday, said manager Guus Hiddink.

The Dutchman told a news conference on Tuesday that Willian, the standout performer in a wretched season for the champions, missed training on Monday because of a foot problem.

"Today I think he will be on the pitch and we will see what his reaction is after training," said Hiddink.

Alexandre Pato and Matt Miazga, Chelsea's new signings from Corinthians and New York Red Bulls respectively, are unlikely to feature against Watford. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Alison Williams)