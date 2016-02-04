Watford skipper Troy Deeney said he would warn team mate Juan Carlos Paredes about play-acting after the defender fell to the ground theatrically following a clash with Chelsea striker Diego Costa during the 0-0 Premier League draw on Wednesday night.

The flashpoint came at the end of the first half when Paredes went down clutching his face after what appeared to be minimal contact from Costa and an unimpressed Deeney said he would speak to the Ecuadorian to prevent a repeat.

"It's new-age football. There's a little touch and everyone's rolling around. It's just handbags. In Sunday League that wouldn't happen because you'd be laughed at," Deeney told British media after the game.

"I don't like to see it, and we'll have a word with Paredes on our side. He didn't help himself. It was soft, that's the best word."

Watford coach Quique Sanchez Flores, who coached the controversial Costa when he was in charge of Atletico Madrid, was keen to dismiss the incident.

"Nothing happened. Contact in the Premier League is very normal. This kind of player always is looking to find contact in every single challenge," he said. "It's nothing new.

"I understand Costa because I coached Costa, and every single player he wants to challenge them. Paredes was very hard, very strong also, but nothing happened. Nothing strange."

