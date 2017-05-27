LONDON May 27 Watford have named former Hull City manager Marco Silva as their new head coach on a two-year deal to replace Italian Walter Mazzarri who left at the end of the season, the Premier League club said in a statement on Saturday.

The 39-year old, who has also managed in his native Portugal and Greece, quit his job at Hull against the club's wishes on Thursday after they were relegated to the Championship (second-tier). (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Chopra)