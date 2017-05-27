Soccer-Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
LONDON May 27 Watford have named former Hull City manager Marco Silva as their new head coach on a two-year deal to replace Italian Walter Mazzarri who left at the end of the season, the Premier League club said in a statement on Saturday.
The 39-year old, who has also managed in his native Portugal and Greece, quit his job at Hull against the club's wishes on Thursday after they were relegated to the Championship (second-tier). (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Chopra)
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters/IFR) - U.S. banks that have carved out a lucrative niche financing the construction and renovation of sports stadia are making a push into Europe, signing a major deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur last month.