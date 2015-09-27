LONDON, Sept 27 Crystal Palace moved into the Premier League's top six by winning 1-0 away to Watford on Sunday -- record signing Yohan Cabaye sealing the points with a calmly-converted a penalty.

The French midfielder's 71st minute spot kick, awarded when Cameroonian fullback Allan Nyom fouled substitute Wilfried Zaha, was the first goal conceded by Watford at Vicarage Road in four games since being promoted from the Championship.

Alan Pardew's Palace team again used their pace on the break in recording a third win in four away games, after earlier victories at Norwich City and Chelsea.

Most of the excitement in the first half came in the opening few minutes when Palace's Yannick Bolasie, who has just signed a new three-and-a-half year contract, raced through straight from the kick-off to shoot over the bar.

Watford's Brazilian goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes then made a fine instinctive save as Brede Hangeland met Cabaye's cross.

By halftime Wayne Hennessey in the Palace goal had barely had a shot to save. He was beaten in the opening two minutes of the second half by a curling 20-metre free kick by Jurado but the ball came back off the crossbar.

Palace also hit the goal frame soon afterwards as Watford defender Craig Cathcart hit the ball against Dwight Gayle.

Zaha replaced Bakary Sako just after the hour and 10 minutes later he lured Nyom into a clumsy tackle that brought the decisive penalty. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Martyn Herman)