Watford have signed Ivory Coast right back Brice Dja Djedje from Olympique de Marseille on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

No financial terms were disclosed but British media said the fee was about two million pounds ($2.64 million).

The 25-year-old began his career at Evian Thonon Gaillard in 2011 before moving to Marseille in January 2014. He made 23 appearances last season.

He is Watford's fifth signing of the close season, following strikers Jerome Sinclair and Isaac Success, Belgian Christian Kabasele and fellow defender Colombian Juan Camilo Zuniga.

($1 = 0.7565 pounds)

