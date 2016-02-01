LONDON Feb 1 Watford have completed the signing of Rennes midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure on a four-and-a-half year contract but the Premier League club will loan him out to Spanish side Granada for six months.

France under-21 international Doucoure, who held talks with Watford on Monday before undergoing a medical, will join up with his new club properly in the summer.

No fee was disclosed, although reports have suggested it could rise to as much as eight million pounds ($11.55 million).

"The opportunity to sign Abdoulaye Doucoure now was one we wanted to act upon, given our long-standing interest in the player," Watford CEO Scott Duxbury told the club's website (www.watfordfc.com).

"He is very much part of Watford's future plans, and in the time between now and pre-season he'll be experiencing high-level competitive football in Spain."

Doucoure, a product of Rennes' youth system, made his debut for the club's first team during the 2012-13 campaign and has made more than 70 appearances.

