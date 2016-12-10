* Watford beat Everton 3-2 in mid-table clash

* Italy striker Okaka scored twice for the Hornets

* Lukaku also netted two to take his league tally to nine

* Okaka equalised with back-heel flick after Lukaku opener

* Austrian Prodl headed Watford in front after the break

* Watford fielded 11 different nationalities in starting line-up

* Watford at Manchester City next, Everton at home to Arsenal

WATFORD 3 EVERTON 2

Dec 10 Italy international Stefano Okaka scored either side of halftime to give Watford a 3-2 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday, their first victory over the Merseyside club in any competition since 1987.

Watford, who started with players of 11 different nationalities in their line-up, went behind in the 17th minute when Romelu Lukaku scored from close range for Everton after Gareth Barry lobbed the defence.

The goal was the Belgian's eighth in the league this season but the lead was short-lived, Okaka equalising in the 36th with a back-heeled flick at the near post from Nordin Amrabat's cross.

Okaka followed up on his first Watford goal by heading in the Hornets' third from a corner in the 64th after Austrian Sebastian Prodl had headed in his first league goal of the season from Jose Holebas's free kick.

Lukaku headed in his second of the afternoon with four minutes of normal time remaining but Watford hung on to go seventh in the standings on 21 points and ahead of ninth-placed Everton.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)