Malan leads England to series win over South Africa
England debutant Dawid Malan's hard-hitting 78 helped the hosts to a 19-run victory over South Africa in their Twenty 20 international at Cardiff on Sunday to secure a 2-1 series win.
LONDON Watford have signed midfielder Will Hughes from Championship side Derby County on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
British media reported that Watford paid 8 million pounds ($10.2 million) for the 22-year-old who becomes the first signing since Marco Silva was named as manager last month.
Walter Mazzarri was sacked before the last league game of the season and Watford ended 17th in the table.
($1 = 0.7867 pounds)
(Reporting by Ed Osmond,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
England debutant Dawid Malan's hard-hitting 78 helped the hosts to a 19-run victory over South Africa in their Twenty 20 international at Cardiff on Sunday to secure a 2-1 series win.
MOSCOW Chile reached the Confederations Cup semi-finals on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Australia, who muscled the South Americans out of their stride but exited the tournament after wasting their chances.