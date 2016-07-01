July 1 Watford have signed Belgian defender Christian Kabasele from Racing Genk on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who has been a regular at the Belgian club for the past two seasons, has been part of his country's squad at Euro 2016.

"The Hornets are pleased to announce Belgium Under-21 international Christian Kabasele has completed a permanent transfer to Vicarage Road," the club said in a statement on its website (watfordfc.com).

Kabasele scored four goals in 30 appearances for Genk last season as the club finished fourth in the Belgian championship.

