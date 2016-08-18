Sunderland have accepted a bid from Premier League rivals Watford for Younes Kaboul after the French centre half expressed a wish to leave, citing personal reasons.

"An agreement has been reached between the two clubs and the player has been given permission to talk to Watford regarding personal terms," Sunderland said in a statement on Thursday.

Kaboul joined the north-east team from Tottenham Hotspur a year ago.

"This is not an easy situation for me but the club and the manager (David Moyes) have shown an understanding of my personal circumstances and I am grateful for that," said Kaboul.

"The Sunderland fans have supported me fantastically well... they gave me my passion back and I sincerely thank them for that."

Watford, who began the new league campaign with a 1-1 draw at Southampton last weekend, host 2015 champions Chelsea on Saturday.

