Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
Watford have signed midfielder Roberto Pereyra from Italian champions Juventus and defender Younes Kaboul from Premier League rivals Sunderland, the club said on Friday.
Kaboul has agreed a three-year contract while Pereyra has joined on a five-year deal.
No financial details were disclosed but media reports said Juve received a fee of 12.9 million pounds ($16.86 million) for Pereyra.
The 25-year-old, who featured in the 2015 Champions League final defeat by Barcelona, scored six goals in 68 matches for Juve and helped them secure back-to-back Serie A and Italian Cup trophies in the last two seasons.
Sunderland announced on Thursday that they had accepted a bid from Watford after Kaboul expressed a desire to leave, citing personal reasons.
The 30-year-old, who left Tottenham Hotspur a year ago, made 23 league appearances for the north-east club last season and helped them avoid relegation by finishing fourth from bottom.
"I'm very happy ... to be a part of Watford Football Club and I'm looking forward to the season," Kaboul said after completing the move.
"I can see it's a family club, there are some good players here and I'm very confident."
Watford, who began the new league campaign with a 1-1 draw at Southampton last weekend, host Chelsea on Saturday.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.