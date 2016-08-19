Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Everton - Barclays Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 11/5/16Sunderland's Younes Kaboul acknowledges fans after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Watford have signed midfielder Roberto Pereyra from Italian champions Juventus and defender Younes Kaboul from Premier League rivals Sunderland, the club said on Friday.

Kaboul has agreed a three-year contract while Pereyra has joined on a five-year deal.

No financial details were disclosed but media reports said Juve received a fee of 12.9 million pounds ($16.86 million) for Pereyra.

The 25-year-old, who featured in the 2015 Champions League final defeat by Barcelona, scored six goals in 68 matches for Juve and helped them secure back-to-back Serie A and Italian Cup trophies in the last two seasons.

Sunderland announced on Thursday that they had accepted a bid from Watford after Kaboul expressed a desire to leave, citing personal reasons.

The 30-year-old, who left Tottenham Hotspur a year ago, made 23 league appearances for the north-east club last season and helped them avoid relegation by finishing fourth from bottom.

"I'm very happy ... to be a part of Watford Football Club and I'm looking forward to the season," Kaboul said after completing the move.

"I can see it's a family club, there are some good players here and I'm very confident."

Watford, who began the new league campaign with a 1-1 draw at Southampton last weekend, host Chelsea on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)