March 5 Watford 0 Leicester City 1

Riyad Mahrez scored a sublime goal to earn Leicester City a 1-0 win at Watford on Saturday that took them five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Leicester dominated the first half but could not break down a disciplined Watford defence until the 56th minute when Mahrez curled a sweet strike into the top corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

Mahrez continued to torment the Watford rearguard and Foxes defender Robert Huth missed a good chance to double the lead.

Leicester are five points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who drew 2-2 with Arsenal earlier on Saturday, and firmly on course for their first top-flight title with nine games remaining. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)