LONDON Dec 20 Odion Ighalo was on the mark twice as a buoyant Watford won 3-0 at home to Liverpool on Sunday to consolidate seventh position in the Premier League, only one point behind the top four.

It was a bad blow for Juergen Klopp's side, who would have overtaken them with a win but remained ninth, having taken only one point from three games.

Nathan Ake the Dutch Under-21 international on loan from Chelsea, scored in only the third minute after a howler from Hungarian goalkeeper Adam Bogdan, who was deputising for the injured Simon Mignolet.

Bogdan was soon beaten again on an unhappy league debut when Watford captain Troy Deeney sent leading scorer Ighalo away to net for the fourth game in succession. The Nigerian made it 12 for the season five minutes from time.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)