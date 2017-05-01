* Liverpool won 1-0 at Watford to boost their top-four hopes

* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime

* The German's overhead scissors kick came from Lucas's chip

* Coutinho's early injury looked to be a big setback for Liverpool

* His replacement Lallana hit the bar with a dipping volley

* Watford struck the bar in the dying seconds through Prodl

* Watford at Leicester City next, Liverpool host Southampton

WATFORD 0 LIVERPOOL 1

May 1 Liverpool's Emre Can produced a goal of quite stunning brilliance to earn a crucial 1-0 victory at Watford on Monday that boosts the Reds' push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

A game that had been meandering along amid much mediocrity came to life on the stroke of halftime when Can's extraordinary overhead scissors kick from Lucas's chipped through ball rocketed into the top corner.

The goal, hailed by club great Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports as "one of the great Liverpool goals", illuminated a dull first-half which had only just been enlivened by substitute Adam Lallana's dipping volley for the visitors that struck the bar.

An uninspired Watford side pushed for an equaliser after the break and came close when Sebastian Prodl smashed a left-foot shot against the bar for the Hornets in the 94th minute.

The victory strengthened Liverpool's hold on third place with 69 points, three points clear of fourth-placed Manchester City and four ahead of Manchester United, who are fifth.

The two Manchester sides, though, have a game in hand over their Merseyside rivals in the race for Champions league qualifying places. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ken Ferris)