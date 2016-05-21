Soccer-Saints end victory drought with 2-1 win at Middlesbrough
* Bamford pulled one back for Middlesbrough with a fine header
LONDON May 21 Italian Walter Mazzarri will manage Watford in the English Premier League next season after the club confirmed the former Inter Milan coach as the replacement for Quique Sanchez Flores on Saturday.
The 54-year-old, who has also coached Napoli and Sampdoria, signed a three-year deal to take over as manager from July 1, Watford said on their official Twitter feed.
Sanchez Flores was sacked despite leading Watford to a 13th place finish in the Premier League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup in his only season in charge. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* Bamford pulled one back for Middlesbrough with a fine header
May 13 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)