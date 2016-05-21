LONDON May 21 Italian Walter Mazzarri will manage Watford in the English Premier League next season after the club confirmed the former Inter Milan coach as the replacement for Quique Sanchez Flores on Saturday.

The 54-year-old, who has also coached Napoli and Sampdoria, signed a three-year deal to take over as manager from July 1, Watford said on their official Twitter feed.

Sanchez Flores was sacked despite leading Watford to a 13th place finish in the Premier League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup in his only season in charge. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)