LONDON Walter Mazzari's replacement at Watford must be a manager who speaks English, goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes said on Sunday.

Italian Mazzari's last game in charge ended in a crushing 5-0 home defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League and the club, who announced he would be leaving this week, now begin the search for a replacement.

Former Inter Milan coach Mazzari, who conducts post-match news conferences through a translator, joined Watford last May, replacing Quique Sanchez Flores who also lasted only one season.

"It is important to speak English if you are a manager," Brazilian keeper Gomes said. "They cannot pass on instructions to the players but he tried his best and we thank him for it.

"The club had to make a decision, and they did. The language didn't help him. We apologise for some of our mistakes, we can't just blame the manager."

Watford ended up in 17th place with 40 points, one place above the relegation zone, but Mazzari said he was happy with his work considering the injuries his squad had suffered.

"Look how many players were missing. When we had the full squad we were seventh, we reached 40 points with six games to go," Mazzari said.

"We were missing six defenders today. This has never happened to me in my whole career.

"I had a lot of satisfaction in England this year. If there is a team that would make me competitive enough in the league I would consider staying."

