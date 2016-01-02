UPDATE 2-Soccer-Batshuayi's late winner delivers title for Chelsea
* Chelsea home to Watford next, West Brom visit Manchester City (Adds details)
LONDON Jan 2 Manchester City showed they are in no mood to give up on the Premier League title race, scoring twice in the final eight minutes to complete a superb 2-1 comeback victory over Watford on Saturday.
It looked like their charge would continue to splutter as they fell a goal behind on 55 minutes when Aleksandar Kolarov glanced a header into his own net from a corner.
The match turned on its head as Yaya Toure volleyed home on 82 minutes, directing Kolarov's corner into the top corner, before Sergio Aguero headed in a Bacary Sagna cross two minutes later.
The victory keeps City in third place, three points behind leaders Arsenal and one adrift of surprise challengers Leicester City. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)
