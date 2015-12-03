Dec 3 Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes could play against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday despite being stretchered off after sustaining a neck injury against Aston Villa last weekend, manager Quique Sanchez Flores has said.

Gomes was caught by team mate Craig Cathcart's shin during Watford's 3-2 win over Villa and the game was stopped for about seven minutes while the keeper received oxygen on the pitch.

"He's recuperating. He's better but we need to wait a couple of days more to see if he can compete. We need to wait on the medical staff," Flores told reporters at his pre-match news conference on Thursday.

"He wants to play. It's more a problem with his neck than his head. I'm not thinking about him not playing. He is one of our leaders."

Watford, who are 11th in the table, are likely to be missing defender Sebastian Prodl (calf/shin) and midfielder Valon Behrami (knee) when they host 16th-placed Norwich, the manager confirmed.