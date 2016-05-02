Quique Sanchez Flores seems less than sure that he has a future at Watford despite keeping the club in the Premier League and leading them into the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Promoted Watford are 12th in the table with three games to play but their form has dipped in recent months, picking up two wins in nine league games.

That run of results may have sealed Sanchez Flores' fate with the manager indicating that the club's hierarchy, headed by Italian owner Gino Pozzo, have already made up their minds.

"I don't think anything is going to change the mentality of the club," Sanchez Flores told the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Monday. "If my future depends on the last few results, of course I don't have a future with this team."

Asked where he will be next season, the Spaniard replied: "I don't know, I don't think about my future, just focus on finishing well for the players and the fans.

"It's impossible to know what the future holds in football. Whether it is here or in another country, I always aim to earn respect by working hard."

Watford were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last month.

"I spoke with the owner for two hours last week and we are at the same point as we were before the semi-final," Sanchez Flores said.

"The most important thing is that when I came here the idea was to keep this team in the Premier League. That is done, the work of the players has been brilliant and it is amazing to be completely safe with three games to go."

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)