Watford 1 Stoke City 2

Stoke stayed in the hunt for a Europa League spot with victory against a lacklustre Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jon Walters put the visitors ahead, finishing off a 13-pass move from close range, and Marko Arnautovic was unlucky to have his effort ruled out for offside as Stoke dominated.

Joselu slotted Stoke's second six minutes after the break after Walters had returned a weak clearance by Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes into the path of the Spaniard.

Troy Deeney scored a late consolation for the home side who are virtually assured of staying up.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)