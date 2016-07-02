Striker Isaac Success has joined Watford from Spanish club Granada on a five-year deal for a club-record transfer fee, the Premier League club have announced.

The 20-year-old scored six goals in 30 La Liga appearances for Granada last season, as the club finished one point above the relegation zone in 16th position in the table.

Though financial details of the transfer were undisclosed, British media reports suggested that deal for Success was around 12.5 million pounds ($16.59 million).

The Nigerian becomes the third signing of the summer at Vicarage Road, following the arrivals of forward Jerome Sinclair and defender Christian Kabasele. Club captain Troy Deeney also agreed to a new five-year contract with Watford.

($1 = 0.7533 pounds)

